The Effingham Event Center and Effingham Knights of Columbus will again be hosting their annual July 4th Parking Lot Party. The Party will kick off at 7 p.m.
Danny Shelton & The Bird Dogs will be providing music from 7-10:30 p.m. Food (6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and drinks will be located at the southwest corner of the building in between the pavilion and patio along with Toppins Ice Cream and Macklin Kettle Corn.
There will be an area of the parking lot on the West side roped off for those wanting to enjoy the music and fireworks. The playground will be available for the kids, horseshoe pits for the adults and room is available for other outdoor games.
Parking is first come, first served and lawn areas will be reserved for chairs and blankets to watch the fireworks.
Please note, the Effingham Event Center and grounds are a licensed liquor establishment and the state and local laws do not allow alcohol to be brought onto the premises – so please refrain from bringing alcohol onto the grounds.
