Fourth Judicial Circuit Chief Judge Douglas L. Jarman is considering a request made in court in Effingham County court Tuesday on a motion to certify a lawsuit filed last month as a class action suit.
Thomas DeVore filed a lawsuit on behalf of Teutopolis Unit 50 parents Eric Pals, Jacob and Christina Thompson and Greg and Rosina Esker on Sept. 13 for their Unit 50 students, spurring an emergency 30-day temporary restraining order Sept. 15 that allows three students to be exempt from the mask mandate.
DeVore said if the judge decides to allow the request made Tuesday in Effingham County court, every parent and legal guardian who has a child in the Teutopolis Unit 50 school district would fall under the temporary restraining order, allowing their children to go unmasked.
He said if parents want their children to wear a mask they can. DeVore said if the judge grants the motion the school district can’t force anyone to wear a mask.
“The class action doesn’t disenfranchise parents who may want their child to wear a mask and they can continue to do whatever they want to do,” DeVore said.
DeVore said he has similar cases in Marion, Christian, Madison, Macoupin, Montgomery and Bond Counties. He said his cases in Montgomery County for the Hillsboro School District and Clinton County for the Carlyle School District cases both have district wide injunctions forcing the school districts not to enforce the mask mandate.
He said the Bond County Unit 2 case is similar to the Teutopolis Unit 50 case, only the Bond County Unit 2 school district appealed the case to the Illinois Appellate court in Mt. Vernon. DeVore said his next step would depend upon that decision, which could come on Friday.
“We really need to see what that ruling of the appellate court before we have any real appreciation on how these other cases are going to proceed,” DeVore said.
The attorney for Teutopolis Unit 50, Luke Feeney, declined to comment.
For now, the preliminary injunction hearing on the Teutopolis Unit 50 case is set for Oct. 14 at 1 p.m. DeVore said that might change, depending on the Illinois Appellate court decision.
