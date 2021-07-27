A judge in the fourth judicial circuit of Illinois has ruled in favor of the City of Effingham in the ongoing legal battle surrounding Village Square Mall, a mostly empty shopping center on South Banker street.
The latest battle is over the former JCPenney store. The section’s roof has been in disrepair for several years and did not meet several requirements laid out in the city’s building code.
The former JCPenney’s roof had tiles falling down and several large leaks, resulting in rain water coming into the building and flooding the floor.
Over several years, the city has told the building’s owners, Durga Property Holdings, LLC, to remedy the issue and now is in the process of performing the repairs itself.
City officials say they have worked with the owners informally and through the court system to address the matter. When Durga Property Holding’s legal team filed a “motion to approve” which would have resulted in the city not being allowed to perform that repair work, Judge Michael McHaney flatly denied it.
“It is clear to this court that the only party who has struggled is Durga; it is crystal clear to this court that Durga’s motion to approve is a baseless attempt at an end run around existing agreed orders and rulings from which Durga has appealed and lost,” reads McHaney’s finding.
“This court declines the invitation to waive a magic wand, say abracadabra, and turn Durga’s frivolous motion to approve into a properly pled petition,” the finding continues.
McHaney, in granting the city’s request to throw Druga’s motion out, also granted the city’s request to place sanctions on Durga for violating a court ruled that, among other things, requires motions to be made in good faith.
This allows the city to pursue “reasonable expenses and attorney fees incurred because of the filing of Durga’s motion,” per McHaney’s order.
Durga is still pursuing other legal strategies in the case, including a pending appeal to the Illinois Supreme Court related to work on other parts of the building and litigation surrounding the city foreclosing on a lien debt it placed on the building for other repair work done.
“The only thing not clear to this court is why the city has failed to hire a bulldozer and razed the mall to the ground — but that course of action is for another day,” reads the finding.
The city did demolish a portion of the former Rural King area of the mall in December, though demolishing the whole building hasn’t been seriously considered.
“One option was to consider demolishing just the JCPenney area,” said Effingham City Administrator Steve Miller. They have since abandoned that idea due to potential interest from businesses in using the space.
“We did find there was some interest in leasing that portion of the mall,” said Miller.
Keeping businesses in mind with the mall property fits into the city’s long term strategy for the mall. Miller said the city is considering both safety and economic health in its decision making.
“It’s our intent to make sure the building codes are complied with and, at some point, make the building prosperous again,” said Miller.
In late 2020, the city expanded the South Central Industrial Tax-Increment Financing District to include the mall. This makes property tax funds available for the city to use on redevelopment projects, either by investing in infrastructure or giving money to businesses. With relation to the mall, the city can use these property tax funds for code compliance costs incurred on the mall.
So far, the city has spent about $550,000 on bringing the building up to code, through hiring crews to perform repair, construction and demolition work after Durga Property Holdings failed to meet the city’s expectations for compliance.
“The city’s intent is to recoup all of our expenses that we can legally recoup,” said Miller.
This will happen mostly through placing liens on the property, a financial instrument that ties debt to the property itself and not to a particular owner.
Currently, the city has placed two liens with a combined value of $454,000 on the property and has filed legal action to foreclose on one of them, something Durga Property Holdings has tried to have dismissed in court.
A representative of the mall’s owner could not be reached for comment.
