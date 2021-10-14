A temporary restraining order that allowed three Teutopolis students to attend classes without masks has been vacated by the Chief Judge of the Fourth Judicial Circuit, Douglas L. Jarman.
“Since the judge vacated the order, it requires masking for all students in the school district as per Executive Order No. 24 from the governor,” said Unit 50 Superintendent Matt Sturgeon.
Sturgeon said the district asked its attorney, Luke Feeney, to file a motion of dismissal of the temporary restraining order.
Feeney filed that motion Tuesday. A motion for leave to file an amended pleading was filed by Thomas DeVore, the attorney representing Eric Pals, Jacob and Cristina Thompson and Greg and Rosina Esker, who are parents of the three Unit 50 students.
A preliminary injunction hearing scheduled for Thursday afternoon was vacated because Jarman was unavailable. Instead a telephone conference call was held. During the call with the lawyers Wednesday, Jarman granted DeVore’s request to file an amended complaint over an objection made by Feeney.
Jarman vacated the temporary restraining order based on the motion filed by Feeney, referencing a decision made on a similar case by the Illinois Fifth Judicial Appellate Court on Oct. 1 and a change made in the language of Title 77 of the Illinois Administrative Code for the Illinois Department of Public Health that was the basis for an emergency temporary restraining order in regards to “modified quarantines.”
DeVore argued that the school district had no authority to enforce a “quarantine.” He said under Illinois law, a mask would be considered a device as defined by a modified quarantine.
He said the law states only a health department has the authority to enforce a quarantine – not a school board.
Four parents represented by DeVore, whose children attend classes in the Bond County Unit 2, sought a temporary restraining order in Bond County Circuit Court to allow their children to have the option whether to wear a mask. That school district appealed the decision of the Bond County Circuit Court to a higher court two days after the temporary restraining order was granted.
The three appellate judges from the appellate court on Oct. 1 reversed the original decision by the Bond County Circuit Court, saying in their analysis of the case that to completely resolve the conflict between the parents and the school district would require the participation of Gov. J.B. Pritzker, the Illinois Department of Public Health and Illinois State Board of Education because they were an additional source of enforcement for the mask mandate.
DeVore said in a telephone interview Thursday that he plans to transfer the Teutopolis case out of Effingham County to Macoupin County early next week. He said the Effingham County case would be transferred along with similar cases in Clinton and Montgomery counties to Macoupin County, where he currently has an existing case.
