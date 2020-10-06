Judge Kimberly Koester to retire after 14 years on the bench

EFFINGHAM — After 14 years on the bench, Kimberly Koester is set to retire at the end of the year. Koester is the Effingham County Resident Circuit Judge and Chief Judge of the Fourth Judicial Circuit.
“It’s important to me to spend time with my family,” Koester said when asked why she chose now to retire.
Koester initially wanted to retire at the end of her term as chief judge in May, but her daughter quarantining made her realize she wanted to be available to help her family.
“2020 made the decision for me,” she said.
Koester’s legal career has spanned three decades. Over that time, she worked with several private firms, was the state’s attorney for Jasper County, and has been an elected circuit court judge since 2006.
While discussing her professional accomplishments, Koester had the disarming smile and calm tone that you might expect from a well-respected jurist. That is, until she was asked about CASA of Effingham County. Smiling from ear to ear, she eagerly spoke about the program.
CASA, which stands for court-appointed special advocates, is a nonprofit that trains and appoints non-attorney, third-party advocates for children in abuse and neglect cases.
“The CASA program provides a voice to children,” Koester said.
“Judge Koester has personally sworn in each CASA volunteer in Effingham County,” said Jesse Patnaude, the program’s executive director. “Her guidance, wisdom, compassion, and support of CASA board members, staff, and volunteers is unparalleled.”
Koester has helped lead other groups oriented at children’s welfare through their founding stages, including another CASA program in the fourth judicial district and Crisis Nursery of Effingham County, which was founded by Koester’s niece. Koester’s reputation is also quite strong within her professional community.
“She’s been a fantastic, just a tremendous judge,” said the county’s chief prosecutor, State’s Attorney Bryan Kibler.
Kibler added that Koester’s work with CASA and the problem-solving courts, like the mental health court and the drug court in the district, were commendable. These courts aim to address root cause issues for criminals and boast a lower recidivism rate and lower overall costs than incarceration, according to Koester.
“I’ve appeared before a lot of judges over 25 years and she was at the top,” said Scott Ealy, a local attorney who runs his own private practice. “The entire bar was very pleased with the development of Judge Koester as a judge.”
In the press release announcing her retirement, Koester said that her decisions haven’t always been popular. Koester didn’t want to get into specifics, but said that in judicial decisions, one side is often unhappy.
Ealy indicated that Koester’s judgements were always fair.
“I’m sure every judge remembers every one of their decisions, but I honestly don’t know any decision Judge Koester made that was inherently unpopular,” he said.
While on the bench, Koester has overseen a number of high-profile cases, including the case of Gary Schmitt, a man with severe mental illness who was found not guilty by reason of insanity for the 2010 murder of his father and the 2011 attempted murders of Jodie Harris and her daughter.
As chief judge, Koester also oversaw a number of transitions for the circuit, most recently the circuit’s handling of COVID-19. Before that, she oversaw the circuit’s implementation of reforms involving bonds and the transition to electronic filing for court documents. Last month, she oversaw a jury trial held partly over Zoom.
“She’s had to make sure everyone’s following the rules,” Kibler said. “She’s a very fair and patient person.”
Koester’s skill as a jurist is no doubt influenced by her upbringing. Koester comes from a family with deep, deep roots in the Effingham legal community. She is a the fourth generation of her family to practice law in Effingham, beginning with her great-grandfather, who founded a law firm in 1894 that still exists 126 years later. Her brother is an associate judge in the fourth district.
Koester attended Effingham High School, Miami University in Oxford, and Washington University in St. Louis, where she earned her law degree in 1988.
Koester will officially retire on Dec. 30. After that, her seat as Effingham County Resident Circuit Judge will be filled by partisan election, though the next chief judge could fill the seat temporarily. That person would still have to run for election if they wanted to keep their seat. What advice does Koester have to the voters who will eventually choose her replacement?
“My advice to the citizens of Effingham County is to elect somebody that is able to handle all types of cases. ... Someone who has experience or would be able to handle issues that come up administratively,” she said.
As Illinois courts modernize, with filings and dockets being handled electronically, the next judge on the court “needs to be able to maneuver around technology,” she said.
But more important is the next judge thinks like a member of the community.
“The voters need to find someone who represents Effingham County,” she said.
