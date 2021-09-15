A judge on Wednesday issued a temporary restraining order that allows three children in the Teutopolis Unit 50 school district to attend class without wearing masks.
The order in Effingham County Circuit Court is good for 30 days. A hearing on the preliminary injunction is set for 1 p.m. Oct. 14.
The order comes in the wake of an emergency motion filed by attorney Thomas DeVore on behalf of Teutopolis Unit 50 parents Eric Pals, Jacob and Christina Thompson and Greg and Rosina Esker.
Judge Douglas L. Jarman issued the temporary restraining order after a hearing Wednesday morning.
DeVore argued that the school district had no authority to enforce a "quarantine." He said under Illinois law, a mask would be considered a device as defined by a modified quarantine.
He said the law states only a health department has the authority to enforce a quarantine – not a school board.
After initially only recommending masks, the Unit 50 school board on Sept. 8 reversed course and required them for all students and staff in order to comply with the Illinois State Board of Education mandate. ISBE then removed the district's probationary status. State officials say continued defiance could have led to the loss of funding and state recognition of the district – meaning, for example, that diplomas issued by the district would not be valid.
Unit 50's attorney, Luke Pheeney, argued the school had to require masks to satisfy ISBE.
The restraining order said children were forced to utilize a device to allegedly prevent the spread of an infections disease without a quarantine issued against the children by the local health department.
The order takes effect immediatelyand applies only to the three children of the parents who filed the lawsuit.
It's unclear if the Oct. 14 hearing might extend the ruling to other students in the district or if it might apply to other districts.
