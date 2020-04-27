LOUSIVILLE — A Clay County Circuit Court judge on Monday granted a temporary restraining that for now releases a local state representative from the governor’s extended stay-at-home order.
Judge Michael McHaney ruled against Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, who was not present at the Clay County hearing. Republican State Rep. Darren Bailey of Xenia last week filed a lawsuit asserting that Pritzker has overstepped the authority granted to him by the Illinois Emergency Management Act.
“We the people will again decide our fate of our communities,” Bailey said after Monday’s ruling.
“People are in danger as a result of this ruling,” Pritzker said during his daily briefing on Monday, adding that the state would appeal. “It’s insulting, it’s dangerous, and people’s safety and health has now been put at risk. There may be people who contract coronavirus as a result of what Darren Bailey has done now.”
Bailey’s lawsuit argues the act grants the governor emergency powers for only 30 days.
The temporary restraining order applies only to Bailey. But his attorney, Thomas DeVore, said the ruling could open the door for others to file similar suits.
McHaney said the issue at the heart of the lawsuit was not whether the state legislature can give the governor the authority to ignore the state and federal constitutions, but whether the governor can “ignore the state and federal constitutions for more than 30 days.”
“The answer to that is a resounding ‘no,’” McHaney said.
McHaney said the temporary restraining order can last beyond the 10 days requested by Bailey’s attorney, but cannot exceed 30 days. The court will hold a hearing on a preliminary injunction at a date to be determined.
McHaney also denied the governor’s motion to dismiss with prejudice Bailey’s complaint. When a lawsuit is dismissed with prejudice, the court is saying that it has made a final determination on the merits of the case, and that the plaintiff is therefore forbidden from filing another lawsuit based on the same grounds.
DeVore said after the hearing that the ruling is effective immediately for Bailey.
Following the hearing, Bailey addressed a large crowd that had gathered in support of the legislator’s lawsuit outside of the Louisville courthouse. He said the ruling would be the first step in helping citizens choose what happens to them rather than the governor choosing for them.
“This ruling was here, immediately, 100 percent in our favor, and as you know, it will continue on from here. I believe that the integrity of our constitution will be upheld all the way to the end. We the people will again decide our fate of our communities,” Bailey said.
DeVore said Bailey’s counsel chose to try for a temporary restraining order because it speeds up what can be a slow court process.
He added that the TRO is usually requested when circumstances are extraordinary.
“The temporary restraining order is a method in the code of civil procedure and courts where you can bring an issue of importance to the court faster than the normal process. That process is typically slow ... and that’s not a bad thing,” DeVore said. “A temporary restraining order is extraordinary. It’s only done under extraordinary circumstances. I believe my client had an extraordinary circumstance to ask for a TRO, and that was every minute that he was not allowed to leave his house as he chooses. It was a violation of the executive authority of the governor.”
A representative for the attorney general’s office who represented Pritzker at the hearing argued that Bailey was required to show irreparable harm came to him because of the executive order and did not do so.
McHaney questioned the attorney’s argument, stating that people’s livelihoods and personal lives have been greatly impacted by the stay-at-home order.
“Are you seriously trying to argue that this executive order has not caused serious injury? The Illinois Constitution is being violated and the Bill of Rights is being shredded. That’s irreparable harm,” McHaney said.
“Individual rights do not disappear during a public health crisis,” he added.
Pritzker’s attorney said lifting the executive order would cause irreparable damage to public health and safety and that there is no known harm done specifically to Bailey. He said that what Bailey got wrong in his filing was that the 30-day disaster proclamation and declarations by the governor are not triggered by a set date, but rather the issuing of another proclamation or declaration.
The courtroom was limited to just 90 attendees, which included members of the public, media and court officials. A handful of audience members wore face masks, and they were separated by blue tape markings on the wooden benches inside Courtroom A in the Clay County Courthouse.
Bailey was met with applause and cheers from the public attending in support of the legislator.
