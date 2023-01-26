EFFINGHAM — Effingham Unit 40 Superintendent Andy Johnson would like to see more School Resource Officers visible in the school district — or more police personnel available — to Unit 40.
During Monday’s Unit 40 School Board meeting, Johnson discussed the district’s needs and how those needs could be met in order to be proactive. No action was taken.
“My vision and philosophy at this point is that we should have three SROs on the property — or we should have one or two SROs and a police officer, or something of that nature,” said Johnson, referring to the entire district.
Johnson said he’s been working with Effingham Police Chief Jason McFarland, who has met with all of the building administrators to try to get a feel for what the district’s needs are and what the city’s police department can offer.
“I think some of you share a lot of these same sentiments as I do … And that is we can never be too safe in today’s society,” said Johnson.
The superintendent said the police chief is concerned he will have trouble filling the spots needed on the police department if one or two more are pulled to be SROs. The city provides the officer currently working as an SRO for Unit 40, with the school district paying a part of the officer’s salary in exchange.
Johnson told the board he wants to be proactive in getting more police presence on campuses and brought some ideas about how this could be done, although he credited the Effingham Police Department for responding quickly anytime help was needed since he’s been at the helm as superintendent.
Ideas included the district keeping the one SRO and working with off-duty police officers scheduled to be in the buildings. The city would then bill the district for the hours officers are on the campuses each month.
Other ideas included using a security company; using area law enforcement from neighboring communities; or finding retired school security officers.
“I don’t think there’s anything more important in our community than the safety of our children,” said board member Steve Bone.
Fellow board member Chad Thompson said he’d prefer to have more security in place before it is needed, instead of responding to something that could come in the future.
Bone suggested reaching out to Illinois State Police to see if the district could get more presence on campuses or in drive-by patrols, since its headquarters is in Effingham.
Thompson suggested maybe the board could come up with a counter-proposal with the Effingham Police Department and other resources.
Acting board President Jill Wendling asked if the county and city could share coverage of the school district.
Board member Desha Wear suggested a hybrid of all suggestions be brought to the table for consideration.
More research will be done and brought before the board.
In unrelated matters, parking lot improvements were discussed briefly, but no action was taken. The board will later review prices of concrete parking lots for the Unit Office and other improvements, Early Learning Center parking lot upgrades and South Side parking lot.
In other upgrades within the district, Johnson gave the board a preliminary report about ideas to make some renovations to the libraries at each of the school buildings. He said there’s a lot of research going into the ideas and some baseline estimates to give the district a feel on how much the work may cost.
Johnson suggested the work be done in two phases over two summers. He’s hopeful district staff can do much, if not all, of the construction work. The goal is to make each of the libraries “have a much more inviting atmosphere,” he said.
In other matters, the board:
• Approved bills in the amount of $1,139,626.30.
• Heard student enrollment is down by eight students this month, at 2,358, compared to last month.
• Employed for the 2023-24 school year Callie McMahon as elementary art teacher at Central; Brittney Regenhardt, Yvonne West and Samantha Eads Drake as elementary teachers; elementary teacher Katrina Eirhart for Library/Media at South Side; and Debra Wagy as cafeteria monitor at Early Learning Center.
• Transferred Mendi Pals as math interventionist at ELC for 2023-24 school year and Jackie Tabbert as math interventionist at South Side for 2023-24 school year.
• Appointed Bethany Parker junior high school track coach for 2022-23 school year and Laurie Bohnoff high school head volleyball coach for 2023-24 school year.
• Approved Family Medical Leaves of Absences to Dana Flowers, Amy Minor and Joshua Morton.
- Approved the resignations of Michelle Stewart as paraprofessional and Erica Warner as board office secretary/receptionist.
• Approved retirements of Karen Littleford and Rick Schmidt.
- Approved Stormy Durkin as volunteer for high school band and Justin Hayes as volunteer high school baseball coach.
• Recognized students on the junior high golf team, junior high Eco Team, junior high spelling bee and EHS Illinois State Scholars.
• Announced the following fundraisers would be held: EJHS Band and Chorus will be selling magazines and discount cards for the band/choir trip Feb. 6-17; Central PTO will hold a Read-A-Thon to raise funds for PTO Feb. 13-28; EHS Baseball will host Reaching Our Goal fundraiser for the baseball program March 1-31.
• Approved a field trip for Central Grade School fourth-graders to Wigwam Skate and Event Center in Terre Haute, Indiana, April 12-13.
