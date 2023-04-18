EFFINGHAM — The Effingham County Board approved the resignation of board member Jeremy Kyle on Monday.
Board members Elizabeth Huston and Sandi Gillet were absent.
Kyle, a Republican, has been representing District C as a member of the board since December, but a recent and unexpected development in his life has led him to step down.
During the meeting, Kyle addressed his sudden departure from the board while being just a few months into his term.
“First off, I want to thank all of the constituents in District C,” Kyle said. “It’s been absolutely wonderful.”
Kyle explained he is resigning because he is going to be moving to a property that, while still in Effingham County, lies beyond his district’s boundaries
“Recently, I’ve had an opportunity that I was unaware would come to light,” Kyle said. “I purchased my late grandparents’ farm. It’s been in my family for 149 years now.”
Meanwhile, Kyle said it was an “absolute honor” to serve on the board and praised his fellow members for striving to do things that are both “fiscally and ethically responsible.”
“And I want to urge you guys to continue that,” he said.
Kyle’s resignation from the board will be effective April 30.
“We’re just gonna to hate to lose you,” Effingham County Board Vice Chairman David Campbell told Kyle. “We’re gonna really miss you.”
Effingham County Chairman Josh Douthit also took a moment to thank Kyle for the work he’s done since joining the board.
“As chairman, I appreciate your hard work,” Douthit said. “Your assistance in making my job a lot easier has been paramount, and I appreciate all that.”
Kyle received additional praise as county officials provided their monthly reports.
“Jeremy Kyle has been a wonderful addition to the board,” Effingham County Board Office Administrator Angie Thompson said. “He is very diligent at making sure that he is making knowledgeable decisions for the people of Effingham County, and he will be missed.”
“Thank you Jeremy for everything,” Effingham County Supervisor of Assessments Pam Jacobs said.
Kyle’s departure leaves the county board with a vacant seat.
Douthit will send a letter to the Effingham County Republican Party Central Committee Chairman informing him of the vacancy. The committee will then consider candidates to replace Kyle and send a recommendation to the board.
Douthit said the board will likely hold a special meeting prior to its regular meeting in May to appoint Kyle’s replacement.
“That way he or she can sit their first meeting in May,” he said.
Additionally, the board voted to assign board member Sandi Gillet to replace Kyle as the new chair of the Effingham County Ambulance Oversight Committee.
