EFFINGHAM — Nearly finished, aside from some pavement marking and tidying up, city officials dedicated the long-awaited revamped Jefferson Avenue on Wednesday.
While the painting of pavement markings had been scheduled, rainy weather delayed that job from being done. City officials said they are hopeful the markings will be done before the end of this year, if weather cooperates.
The construction took 95 days. The street was completely opened to traffic on Oct. 10, after having sections of it closed intermittently since July 8 when construction began.
“Jefferson Avenue has been a project that has been going on for many, many years — with lots of planning and lots of design work,” said Public Works Director Jeremy Heuerman. “It started off with a lot of major water main breaks in the downtown area. It had caused flooding in basements of businesses and we knew we’d have to replace that water main.”
Early design work started with the water main replacement and some other ideas for Jefferson, which is a main downtown thoroughfare lined with businesses.
Heuerman said there has been a lot of brainstorming between the public, the city council and city officials and ideas from the Downtown Business Group to decide how the downtown should look.
“We removed all the asphalt and brick pavement that had been there since the 1890s and poured over 1,800 cubic yards of nine-inch concrete in its place,” said Heuerman. “There are new curbs and new sidewalks where they were needed, and the addition of the outdoor cafes.”
“The last major renovation that the downtown actually received was back in 2010, with some work on the crosswalks and some landscaping,” said Heuerman.
Mayor Mike Schutzbach said the improvements of the downtown Effingham streets will serve the community for many decades to come.
“The new outdoor seating area provides an inviting and enjoyable downtown experience for downtown businesses, customers and visitors,” said Schutzbach.
Heuerman said new policies and ordinances were created to allow the city’s right of ways to be used for some of the outdoor seating, giving visitors and citizens another reason to venture downtown.
The city also installed electrical pedestals giving direct access to electricity for events at these businesses all year round. The stamped concrete crosswalks dresses up the area even more.
Funding for the project came solely from the Central Tax Increment Financing district and cost $925,000 — $10,000 below the bid amount.
The funds were allocated by the previous council and supported by the current council. On hand were some downtown business people and others involved in bringing the project to fruition.
“Construction is not easy, especially when it is right outside your front door,” said Heuerman. “But a lot of the downtown businesses were very patient and easy to work with.”
Jon and Lisa Schafer, owners of the Baseball Card Connection at 313 West Jefferson, who attended the ribbon-cutting, said significant investments by owners of buildings and businesses downtown have been made.
“Our downtown is already considered one of the best in the state of Illinois,” said Lisa Schafer. “These private investments, along with the city’s repairs and upgrades to the streets and sidewalks, have taken downtown Effingham to the next level.”
“Everyone should be proud that our downtown is so beautiful, and has so many shopping, dining and entertainment options for everyone to enjoy,” said Lisa Schafer.
Stacia Bloemer, owner The Thomas Shop at 200 West Jefferson, said the project was good for the downtown area.
“It’s great,” said Bloemer. “We are lucky to have such an awesome and progressive downtown. We are fortunate to have a city that reinvests in the downtown. We have customers who come here from as far away as Chicago and they just love downtown Effingham.”
“This is a major capital project in our downtown,” said Heuerman. “This is a long-term investment for infrastructure and it has been said by many, many people that this downtown is one of the best in the State of Illinois, and hopefully it will continue to be that with this infrastructure improvement.”
