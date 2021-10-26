EFFIGHAM — The Effingham Unit 40 School Board this week hired Jasper County Unit 1 Superintendent Andy Johnson to replace Mark Doan, effective July 1.
The son of two educators, Johnson takes over after Doan has served for 11 years as the district’s leader. Johnson has spent the last five years in Jasper County, the only public school district in that area, which includes Newton. He spent the previous seven years as athletic director at Teutopolis Unit 50 schools after 14 years at the Marissa School District in the Metro East outside St. Louis.
Board President Robin Klosterman said the board worked with Educational Leadership Solutions to find the next superintendent. She said the search showed Johnson to be the candidate who best suited what they were seeking in a new leader.
“Based upon the profile created by the board and with input from community members, we believe we have found the individual that best fits the qualities we were ascribing to find in a leader,” Klosterman said.
Flanked by his wife, Sherra, and with two of their three children, their significant others and his parents, Ann and Dennis, in attendance, Johnson thanked the school board for choosing him as the district’s next leader. He said having been in the area for over a decade, he was able to get a clear sense of the district’s strengths and what it has to offer.
“I’ve been impressed with a few things that I’ve come across,” Johnson said. “I feel that — in the conversations I’ve had — your certified and classified staff are exceptional. They’re committed, they’re dedicated, they care about kids and are anxious to do what’s next, even in a time such as this, dealing with the pandemic.
“(You have) a community that rallies around its students, district employees and board members that care about students first, which is something that’s near and dear to my heart — a school board that has a desire for student success and for that to take place collaboratively with the district and community. That’s something I’ve done everywhere I’ve ever been. It’s not me, it’s us.”
With only five years under his belt as a superintendent, Johnson didn’t exactly feel he would get the chance to be Effingham’s superintendent so quickly. He said that didn’t bother him. Even though he took the job in Effingham, he will continue to enjoy the time he has left with Jasper County.
“I had a great job,” Johnson said. “I still have a great job serving kids, a community and a staff. It wasn’t a do-or-die for me. If it worked out, it worked out. If it didn’t, I go back and do what I’m doing, but I’m blessed to accept it.”
Johnson’s first priority at this point is to Jasper County, so any discussion of priorities for Unit 40 will have to wait until next July. But Johnson encouraged district employees to build a district that invests in students, cares for each other, listens to people’s concerns and approaches life one day at a time, particularly now in light of COVID-19.
“Live for today (because) tomorrow has not been promised,” Johnson said. “Because of COVID, way too many lives have been taken and they haven’t been on the Earth very long. Live out your dreams.”
While his future job, employees and students are important to him, Johnson feels his religious spirit and his family come before the task at hand. His top goal as he gets into this new job is to serve the district, the community and the families that call Unit 40 their own.
“My No. 1 goal as I begin to work with everyone involved with Unit 40 is to serve,” Johnson said. “I come in with a servant heart and I look forward to sharing that with all of you. It doesn’t mean I’ll get it right, but it means I care.”
Considering his background as an athletic director and coach prior to that, Johnson made reference to Unit 40’s employees, board members and community members as a team. He thanked that team and made clear his loyalties as he took the first step toward his new objective: to make the Hearts as healthy and vital as can be.
“This is one incredible community,” Johnson said. “I’ve danced around it (and) competed against it for the last 12-13 years. I’m anxious to be a part of it. I’m very humbled and honored to be selected by this team of volunteers — your school board — to work with all of you for the future success of our students, staff and community.
“Go Hearts!”
