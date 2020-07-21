NEWTON — The Jasper County Community Unit 1 school board this week approved a working return to school in-person plan for the 2020-2021 school year.
District Superintendent Andrew Johnson said a 30-person district reopening advising team put together a 35-page in-person learning plan over the course of four meetings. The document includes state mandates for face coverings, social distancing, limited gatherings, symptom screenings and temperature checks.
"Right out of the gate, we felt probably five or six weeks ago, we needed to put some people in place to start having discussions and breaking out in subcommittees to break down what does school look like in August," Johnson said. "Unfortunately, we haven't got much help, in my opinion, outside of the district from the state level or the federal level. We're still not, for that matter. They sent out a 65-page document which most of you have probably seen. We tried to dissect that and break it down to...35 pages."
Board member Bill Meinhart said there's is evidence that in-person learning is valuable to students, so achieving in-person education should be the district's goal with the plan. Meinhart did express concerns over possible additional cost of purchasing cleaning supplies or hiring additional personnel to cover the required daily cleaning routine.
Johnson said as it stands, the district does not have enough manpower to keep the rigorous cleaning schedule, so hiring additional personnel may be an option.
The board members agreed that the plan is a working document that can be changed and amended throughout the year through board approval. The only part of the plan that will always stay in place is the mandated practices.
Board Member Mindy Street encouraged her fellow board members to approve the working document, saying the fear of the unknown cannot stop the district from implementing some sort of plan.
"I personally think this committee has come up with this. This committee has dedicated a lot of time, a lot of hours to this. I think at this point because the unknown is so unknown, I think this has to be our first step. I think that we have to move forward with this because otherwise, we're just going to sit here and spin our wheels ... and tomorrow it's going to be totally different. There's going to be new mud," Street said.
"I think we have to move forward with this, you guys. We can't just sit here and wait and wonder and guess. Unfortunately, just like the monies, you're not going to know until you get there. There's nothing we can do about that."
The board also discussed hiring Jasper County Health Department nurses to take students' temperatures when they arrive at the Newton Elementary School, Jasper County Junior High School and the Newton Community High School.
Johnson said he reached out to the health department to assess the cost of hiring three nurses to work from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. at the three schools for 176 days. He said that cost would be $15,000, which could be taken out of the district's $260,000 of CARES Act funding.
Board Member Holly Farley said she felt that a nurse wouldn't be necessary to take temperatures. Rather, someone with the certification to do so, such as a certified nurse's assistant or medical technician, could take the temperatures.
Johnson said the district is also looking at purchasing a $16,000 app that will allow parents to notify the school that their child's temperature was checked before arriving at the school buildings. Farley said she felt the cost for the three nurses in addition to the app cost was not feasible for the district.
"I'm struggling with it having to be a nurse checking temperatures. That's a lot, especially when you're going to also purchase an app that they are self-checking, so you're hopefully not checking everybody every morning," Farley said. "It's just a lot of money. Anybody can check a temperature."
Board member Jason Kuhl suggested the district look into the length of a contract with the health department for the three nurses. He said it would be worthwhile to possibly have the contract be on a month-by-month basis because the need for temperature checks may change in a short period of time.
"It might be a good compromise in this situation so that we're not locked in that we hopefully don't need. It's really hard to anticipate—even with the best laid plans—what any of this is going to look like," Kuhl said.
In other matters, the board:
• Heard that Flora will be leaving the Little Illini athletic conference and Mt. Carmel may take its place. The board would vote on which school to allow into the conference at a later date.
• Heard a presentation from school counselors on in-person learning plans covering social and emotional student development.
• Approved renewing software programs Renaissance Star 360, Discovery Streaming and Securly and the purchase of a Screencastify subscription.
• Approved advertising for a half-time nurse for the district, paraprofessionals, three custodians and a part time Title teacher.
