Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul on Friday announced charges against a Jasper County Health Department employee for allegedly creating false records and billing the state for more than $10,000 of work she had not done.
Raoul charged Hillary Robertson, 31, of Effingham, in Jasper County Circuit Court with one count of vendor fraud, a Class 1 felony punishable by up to seven years in prison; one count of official misconduct, a Class 3 felony punishable by up to five years in prison; and one count of forgery, a Class 3 felony punishable by up to five years in prison.
“Public servants are entrusted by the communities they serve to perform their duties with integrity,” Raoul said in a press release. “I am committed to continuing to partner with law enforcement agencies across the state to hold individuals accountable who break that trust.”
According to Raoul, Robertson allegedly created false computer entries into the Jasper County Health Department’s system for services she did not perform. The claims were submitted for payment to the Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services (HFS), and HFS paid the health department more than $10,000 for services that were not provided.
The Jasper County Health Department reported the false claims and will return the money to the state. The case was investigated by the Illinois State Police.
“The public must be able to trust that those who work in public service will follow the law and use our tax dollars as intended,” said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly.
“The Illinois State Police will continue to work closely with Attorney General Raoul’s office to ensure accountability at all levels of government.”
The public is reminded the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Assistant Attorney General Chris Scanlon is prosecuting the case for Raoul’s Medicaid Fraud Bureau.
