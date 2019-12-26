Legacy RV and Make-A-Wish partnered on Thursday to grant a wish for the Nicholas family from Dunlap. Legacy presented the keys of an RV, a 262 LHS from Keystone Hideout to the family at the business.
Jed and Shawna Nicholas and their 5-year-old son, Jacob, were the Make-A-Wish recipients.
Jed and Shawna said that the new RV will provide a lifetime of memories with their son’s age and diagnosis.
“Instead of just having one trip,” Shawna said, “this will be a lifetime of memories for Jacob.”
Jacob has Down syndrome, and was diagnosed with leukemia on Feb. 25, 2018. Shawna said that when their son started treatment there were 93% leukemia cells in his body. Doctors got that number down to 1% in three months.
That year Jacob was inpatient from February-June at St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee for aggressive treatments. He now undergoes weekly treatments at the St. Jude affiliate in Peoria and goes back to Memphis every few months.
August 2020 is his final testing day and if everything comes back he will get his port out.
Jacob goes to school full time and also receives physical therapy, speech therapy and occupational therapy at Easter Seals in Peoria.
“He’s always smiling, always happy and always pushes through everything,” said Shawna.
She also said that Jacob has earned the nickname Superhero Jacob.
“We’ve received great support from our community, our church, St. Jude’s affiliate and Easter Seals,” Shawna said.
Travis Fry, marketing manager at Legacy RV and Harley Davidson, said that it’s great that they can do this for families to help them make lasting memories.
