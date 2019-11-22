Construction is underway on a new building project that will bring Altamont a new and improved auto/truck stop.
The new Jack Flash will feature a new convenience store, improved truck parking area and new diesel fuel pumps, according to the company’s founder, John Wortman. It replaces the old Jack Flash at the same location north of Interstate 70, off the milepost 82 exit.
“We are 25 percent of the way along so far,” Wortman said. “And we have 75 percent to go.”
Wortman said the new convenience store will be significantly bigger than the old store, at 11,000 square feet. There will be more pumps for cars and dedicated pumps for diesel fuel.
“The diesel pumps will be between the store and McDonald’s,” Wortman said.
There will be limited truck parking on the property for approximately 13 trucks. At this point, Wortman thinks the news Jack Flash store will offer some fast food.
“It’s going to be grab and go,” Wortman said.
Heritage Builders is the contractor for the project. Wortman said the contractor built their Keller Drive location and new offices southwest of Effingham.
Wortman said the Altamont Jack Flash is planning to be more up to more modern gas station design standards. Rather than have gas pumps placed horizontally in front of the building like before, the pumps will be placed vertically in front of the building.
“The way the old station was set up, it was a little dated and there was no parking in front of the building because of that,” Wortman said. “We’re just updating to a more modern facility.”
Jack Flash was using the former Stucky’s building, built several years ago.
“It was in really bad shape,” Wortman said. “Basically, the building was worn out. It couldn’t be updated.”
Wortman demolished the old building to make room for the new one.
“It’s basically out with old and in with the new,” Wortman said.
Wortman said Altamont has really progressed over the past few years, with Joe’s Pizza, McDonald’s, Subway, Dollar General, Cobblestone Inn and Carriage House Convention Center.
“It’s good for Altamont,” Wortman said. “When our store is finished that exit will definitely have a different look.”
He said the new truck shop should be finished by mid-March.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.