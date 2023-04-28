SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois State Police (ISP) commissioned 23 new troopers on Friday from Cadet Class 140 at a graduation ceremony at the Illinois State Police Academy in Springfield.
The total number of ISP troopers added since 2019 now stands at 451. The new troopers will report to four ISP patrol Troops throughout the state the week of April 30, 2023.
“I’d like to congratulate our 23 new Troopers on their graduation from the Illinois State Police Academy,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Since I became governor, we’ve made transformative, generational investments in public safety by raising the ISP budget to the highest in its history and funding a record number of new troopers.
“These men and women work every day to provide safe streets and expressways in every corner of the state and I could not be more thankful for their hard work and dedication to serving others.
“To Cadet Class 140: I know you will join them in carrying out ISP’s tradition of integrity and service while prioritizing justice for all.
Cadet Class 140 marks the 13th cadet class graduation under Governor JB Pritzker. ISP’s budget for Fiscal Year 2023 is the largest investment in ISP history and allows for 300 new Troopers.
“Congratulations to the men and women of Cadet Class 140 who took the ISP oath today to protect the citizens of Illinois,” said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly. “These new Troopers are rebuilding the ranks of the Illinois State Police, one of the premier policing agencies in the country.”
The 23 newest Troopers have completed a demanding 29-week program of physical and classroom instruction, which included training in Cultural Diversity, Procedural Justice, Domestic Violence, Critical Incident Response, De-escalation Tactics, Firearms, First Responder Certification, Control and Arrest Tactics, Illinois Vehicle Code, Criminal Law, Motor Carrier Safety, Juvenile Law, and more.
In addition to the 29-week Academy training, Troopers are required to participate in one‑on‑one mentoring with Field Training Officers as part of a 14-week field training program, expanding their total training to 40 weeks.
Troopers who successfully complete the field training program advance to solo-patrol status.
The new officers are assigned to the following areas of the state and will immediately begin their patrol duties, joining veteran Troopers in the effort to safeguard the public and Illinois roadways.
Troop 2 La Salle, 1 Trooper
Troop 3 Des Plaines, 18 Troopers
Troop 8 Collinsville, 2 Troopers
Troop 9 Effingham, 2 Troopers
The ISP Academy is one of the most respected and recognized training facilities in the country. Dozens of law enforcement agencies use the ISP Academy curriculum to meet standards set forth by the Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board.
Anyone interested in joining the ranks of Illinois State Police is encouraged to visit illinoistrooper.com for application information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.