A hit-and-run interstate accident, three miles east of Effingham, resulted in injuries Sunday.
According to Illinois State Police, Cynthia Jean Jennings, 49, of Indianapolis, was driving a silver 2018 Elantra east on Interstate 70 when Jennings began slowing down to avoid a vehicle disabled in the roadway from a previous crash. As Jennings was slowing down, an unknown truck-tractor semitrailer failed to stop and rear-ended Jennings’ vehicle. The accident occurred at 2:06 a.m.
Although several truck-tractor semitrailers pulled off on the shoulder ahead of the crash zone, none of the drivers came forward to claim responsibility for the crash. All of them soon pulled away to continue east on I-70.
Jennings and a passenger, Carman Elizabeth Hoehn Camp, 43, of Atoka, Tennessee, were transported to HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital, Effingham.
An investigation is pending.
