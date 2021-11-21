On Nov. 17 at approximately 1:26 p.m., Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Zone 8 was asked to investigate a death in Flora.
Earlier that day at approximately 1:04 p.m., a female, later identified as Stephanie L. Harrell, 54, of Flora, was found dead in her vehicle, which was parked in an agricultural field entrance on Olive Street approximately three-fourth of a mile north of US Highway 50 in Clay County.
The official cause and manner of death are undetermined at this time and will be released by the Clay County Coroner’s Office once a final autopsy and toxicology report are completed.
ISP DCI Zone 8 was assisted by the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, Flora Police Department, Clay County Coroner’s Office and ISP Crime Scene Services.
The investigation is ongoing and no additional information will be released at this time. Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact ISP DCI Zone 8 Investigations Trooper Lucas Schilling at 217-342-7859 or by email at Lucas.Schilling@illinois.gov.
