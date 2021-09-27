On Sunday, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office requested Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Zone 8 assist with a death investigation and suspected home invasion.
Roger Courson, an 80-year-old male, was found deceased in his home near Edgewood by a family member on Sunday, Sept. 26, at approximately 11 a.m.
It was determined that a safe, multiple firearms and a television were taken from the Courson residence. The investigation is being led by ISP DCI Zone 8 and is still ongoing. The cause and manner of death are pending.
No further information will be disseminated at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact ISP Division of Criminal Investigation in Effingham at 217-342-7861.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.