On May 26, at approximately 3:30 p.m., Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Zone 8 was requested by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department in reference to human skeletal remains found by a farmer in an agricultural field north of U.S. Route 40, in the area of 1700N Street.
On June 2, the Fayette County Coroner's office identified the skeletal remains to be those of Joel Anthony Mason, 33-year-old male of Beaumont, TX, and formally of Clinton, IL. Mason was reported missing in Fayette County, Illinois, in August of 2020. The investigation remains open and ongoing and no further information is available at this time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.