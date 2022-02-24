A Neoga man is being charged with aggravated battery of a child, a Class X felony.
On Feb. 13 at approximately 3 p.m., a 2-year-old male victim arrived at a local hospital and was transported to a regional level 1 trauma hospital for suspected child abuse. Neoga Police Department requested Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 8 lead an investigation for allegations of aggravated battery of a child. The incident allegedly occurred in the 800 block of Walnut Avenue in Neoga, according to an ISP release.
On Feb. 22, Gabriel Gonzalez, 25, was arrested by Neoga Police Department. He is currently being held at the Cumberland County Jail on $250,000 bond. No further information is available at this time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.