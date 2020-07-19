On July 15, Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Zone 8 officials arrested Scott E.D. Ross, a 22-year-old male of Charleston, for predatory criminal sexual assault.
The arrest occurred following an extensive, cooperative investigation stemming from information initially reported on July 13 to the Greenup Police Department. Ross was formally charged with Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault of a Child (Class X Felony) by Cumberland County State’s Attorney Bryan D. Robbins on July 16.
Charging documents allege Ross in August 2015 in Cumberland County, while the defendant was 17 years of age or older, committed an act of contact between the sex organ of the defendant and the part of the body of a minor victim who was under the age of 13 at the time of the offense, and that the act was committed for the purpose of sexual gratification or arousal of the accused.
Bond was set by the court on Friday in Cumberland County at $100,000. Ross is being held at the Cumberland County Jail.
The Greenup Police Department assisted ISP DCI Zone 8 in this ongoing investigation. No additional information is being released at this time. Further inquiries should be directed to the Cumberland County State’s Attorney’s Office. Anyone with additional information regarding possible illegal conduct by Ross is asked to call ISP DCI Zone 8 Special Agent Travis Rinehart at 217-342-7881.
