Effingham, IL (62401)

Today

Partly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low around 55F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low around 55F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.