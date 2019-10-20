EFFINGHAM — Bands from around the state of Illinois traveled to Effingham on Saturday for the 16th Annual Effingham Marching Band Red Regiment Invitational contest.

The contest is organized every year by the EHS Band Boosters. This year’s event coordinator was Violet Marshall, who also serves as secretary for the organization.

“This is the biggest fundraiser we have for band boosters,” said Marshall.

Marshall said there are usually 20-25 parents who show up at band booster meetings and seven members serve on the band booster board.

“We’ve had a lot more interest and involvement from our parent volunteers this year,” Marshall said. “It’s been amazing the overwhelming support we’ve had from the parents.”

Marshall said with support from band booster fundraisers throughout the year, the band was able to purchase props for the Red Regiment field show and outfit the color guard.

Twenty-nine bands from around the state participated in this year’s invitational band contest with each band getting a chance to bring best musical talent before a large crowd at EHS Kloesterman Field. The marching unit of the Effingham High School band is named the Red Regiment under the direction of Trent Mason.

Mason said since EHS was hosting the event the Red Regiment was only allowed to perform an exhibition at the end of the contest and did not compete in the invitational.

“I think it is really exciting to host the competition,” Mason said. “And it’s really a different experience to host the invitational.”

Members of the Red Regiment served as volunteers working concessions and serving as band guides from the practice locations to the football field for competition in addition to performing their exhibition at the end of the night.

“The kids get to see how much work really goes into planning an event like this,” Mason said. “The parents have been planning for months, then the kids sign up to work shifts during the event.”

“They really like doing that,” Mason said. “The kids really help make this thing go.”

Newton Community High School Marching Eagles won first place in the Class 4A division with a score of 80.05 in addition to best Class 4A visual, general effect, music and color guard.

The Marching Eagles, under the direction of Brian Ridlen with the assistance of Jeffrey Finle,y performed a show titled “Bloom,” featuring a vocal solo by LaRae Bigard singing “Breath No More” by the rock band Evanescence.

Judges for Saturday’s event were Jo Smith of Mascoutah, visual; Kevin Neusimal of Wheaton, visual; Brad Wallace of Parkway, general effect and music; Dan Brickner of Eastern Illinois University, percussion; Marc Moss of Indiana, color guard and David Boggs of Eastern Illinois University, music.

EHS Marching Hearts Invitational Results

CLASS 1A 
First PlaceHeritage (Score 53.8)               
Second PlaceBement (Score 52.95)
Third PlaceOblong (Score 49.05)
Visual Bement
General EffectBement
MusicHeritage
PercussionOkaw Valley 
Color GuardBement
CLASS 2A 
First Place Sangamon Valley (Score 59.65)
Second PlaceCasey-Westfield (Score 59.1)
Third PlaceArcola (Score 54.95) 
VisualSangamon Valley 
General EffectSangamon Valley
MusicSagamon Valley 
Percussion LeRoy 
Color Guard Blue Ridge 
CLASS 3A
First PlaceALAH (Score 65.5) 
Second PlaceWatseka (Score 65.4)
Third Place Maroa-Forsyth (Score 60)         
Visual Watseka
General Effect ALAH 
Music ALAH
Percussion Watseka
Color GuardMaroa-Forsyth 

Grand Champion for Class 1A, 2A and 3A

Arthur Lovington Atwood Hamond High School Marching Knights

CLASS 4A 
First PlaceNewton (Score 80.05)     
Second Place Robinson (Score 74.1) 
Third Place Salem (72.9)
Visual Newton 
General Effect Newton 
Music Newton 
PercussionNewton 
Color Guard Newton
CLASS 5A 
First Place Lincoln (Score 81.3) 
Second PlaceCentralia (Score 77.8) 
Third Place Waterloo (Score 77.3)     
VisualWaterloo 
General Effect Lincoln 
Music Lincoln
PercussionCentralia 
Color GuardLincoln 
CLASS 6A 
First PlaceWashington (Score 88.6) 
Second Place Belleville West (Score 84) 
Third Place Urbana (Score 81.9) 
Visual Belleville West
General EffectWashington 
Music Washington 
Percussion Washington 
Color Guard Washington 

Grand Champion for Class 4A, 5A and 6A

Washington Community High School Marching Panthers

