On Nov. 23, a narcotics investigation by the Effingham Police Department led to a search warrant on the 800 block of West Richland Avenue in Effingham.
The warrant was executed by the City and County Special Response Team with the assistance of the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office. The following citations were issued as a result of the search warrant:
Trinady R. Baker, 19, Effingham, Possession of Methamphetamine
Justin R. Kollman, 22, Watson, Possession With Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine 5-15 Grams and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Kaitlyn G. Durbin, 20, Beecher City, Possession of Methamphetamine 5-15 Grams and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Anthony A. Brown, 23, Effingham, Possession of Methamphetamine Less Than 5 Grams
Jeffrey L. Durbin, 28, Beecher City, Possession of Methamphetamine Less Than 5 Grams and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Baker, Brown and Jeffrey Durbin were given notices to appear and released. Kollman was still in jail on Thursday. Kaitlyn Durbin posted $1,000 and was released.
Possession with Intent to Deliver 5-15 grams of Methamphetamine is a Class 1 felony, which could result in imprisonment of four to 15 years. Possession of Methamphetamine 5-15 grams is a Class 2 felony, which could result in two to seven years imprisonment. Possession of Methamphetamine Less Than 5 grams is a Class 3 felony, which could result in two to five years imprisonment. Possession of Drug Paraphernalia is a Class A misdemeanor with a minimum fine of $750, up to one year imprisonment and two years of probation.
