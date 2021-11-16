At approximately 8:04 p.m. Nov. 12, a citizen reported possible gun fire at Motel 6, 1412 W. Fayette Avenue, in Effingham.
Effingham city police officers, along with Effingham County Sheriff’s deputies and Illinois State troopers, responded to the scene and discovered spent shell casings in the immediate vicinity of the motel. After securing the scene, officers interviewed multiple witnesses, reviewed video footage, and were able to identify a suspect who was later located in the 1200 block of Wenthe Drive. Micah L. Ward, 27, of Effingham, was taken into custody and booked into Effingham County Jail on one count of Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm. The charge is a Class 1 felony that carries a sentence of four to 15 years in prison and a fine of up to $25,000. Ward had two outstanding warrants: one with the Minnesota Department of Corrections for parole violation and another with Lyon County, Minnesota, Sheriff’s Office for probation violation on domestic assault conviction.
An arraignment hearing was held Monday morning in Effingham County Circuit Court and bond was set at $150,000.
Additional charges filed by the Effingham County State’s Attorney include:
• Felon in Possession/Use of a Firearm by a Parolee (Class 2 Felony)
• Two counts of Felon in Possession/Use of a Weapon (Class 3 Felony)
• Reckless Discharge of a Firearm/Endangerment (Class 4 Felony)
Effingham Police detectives are investigating what initiated the incident. Effingham Police Chief Jason McFarland advised the situation appears to be targeted and isolated, and no further risk to the public is expected from it.
“This active shooter situation was rapidly mitigated and brought to a positive conclusion because of the actions of an observant citizen who promptly called 911, and because of the swift response from all local law enforcement agencies working together. It is a fact that violent criminal activity is on the rise nationwide; however, this incident is truly a notable example of members of the Effingham community partnering with police to provide immediate and necessary information to effect an arrest and get a felon with a gun off the street. Effingham is a wonderful place to work and raise a family. Neighbors looking out for each other and consistently reporting suspicious activity is one reason this community remains, and will remain, a distinguished area to live,” said McFarland.
The Effingham Police Department encourages anyone who notices suspicious activity in their neighborhood or business district to call the police department immediately at 217-347-0774 to report it. Information can be given anonymously by calling the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 217-347-6583. Anonymous callers can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward.
