During inmate visiting today at the Clay County Jail at approximately 1:55 p.m. on Dec. 23, an inmate fled from the jail. The inmate was being returned from the visiting booth to his cell by correctional staff when he ran from the jail.
The inmate was pursued east of the jail to the area along the Little Wabash River approximately 100 yards from the jail. The sheriff along with deputies quickly established a perimeter in this area and requested assistance from other agencies.
The inmate was located approximately 15 minutes after leaving the jail under a root wad by the deputy that had initially pursued him.
The inmate was taken into custody without further incident and secured back in the jail. As a safety precaution the Clay County Courthouse was locked down for a brief time.
The sheriff’s office would like to express our gratitude to the Flora Police Department and the Illinois State Police for the quick response for assistance.
“I have an incredible group of corrections officers and deputies that work very hard at preventing incidents like today from occurring. But unfortunately when you deal with some of the people that we do in jail on a daily basis, things like a today occur. I credit my staff for quickly and safely resolving a very dangerous incident without anyone being hurt or injured” says Sheriff Andy Myers.
The investigation into this incident is ongoing and further details will be released at a later time. The charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.
