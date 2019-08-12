Three people from Effingham, including a child, were injured Sunday in a two-car accident, according to the Effingham County Sheriff's Office.
Authorities said Brittany J. Bannick, 28, was traveling southbound on 1950th St. in St. Francis Township at 12:20 p.m. in a 2011 Ford Edge. Courtney R. Dalton, 28, was traveling eastbound on Rt. 40 at the same time in a 2017 Jeep Renegade with passenger Max Herboth, 5.
Bannick failed to stop at the intersection of 1950th and Rt. 40, causing Dalton to strike the side of Bannick's vehicle, according to police. Bannick's vehicle left the roadway to the right and came to a rest in a field.
Bannick was transported to Carle Foundation Hospital in Champaign for treatment of incapacitating injuries. Dalton was taken to HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital while Herboth was transported to HSHS St. John's Hospital in Springfield, both for treatment of incapacitating injuries.
Authorities said Bannick was cited for operating an uninsured motor vehicle, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and disobeying a stop sign. Dalton was cited for operating an uninsured motor vehicle and failure to secure a child as authorities said Herboth was not wearing a child restraint at the time of the incident; Dalton and Bannick were wearing seat belts.
