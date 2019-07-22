Two people were injured Friday in a single-vehicle accident in Neoga, according to the Illinois State Police.
Authorities said Kimesha Clayborn, 28, of East Chicago, Indiana, was southbound on Interstate 57 and exited at the milepost 177 ramp in Neoga at 3:55 p.m. in a 2014 Ford. Clayborn was approaching a stop sign at the end of the exit ramp and Rt. 45.
Clayborn then failed to stop, went through the intersection and off the right side of entrance ramp to I-57 into the ditch. Authorities said Clayborn's vehicle came to rest facing southbound in the ditch to the right of entrance ramp.
Clayborn and a passenger in her vehicle, Destiny Clayborn, 18, South Holland, Illinois, were injured and transported to Sarah Bush by ambulance for treatment.
Authorities said Kimesha Clayborn was charged with disobeying a traffic control device, driving while license suspended, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, illegal transportation of alcohol and using a wireless communication device while operating a vehicle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.