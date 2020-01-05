Three people were injured in a head-on collision at 6:18 p.m. Friday.
According to Illinois State Police, Madisyn McIntosh, 15, of Oblong, was driving a blue 2006 Dodge Caravan east on Illinois 33 at Bogota Road. Liberty Nuebling, 46, of Effingham, was driving a maroon 2015 Honda Civic west on the same road when McIntosh crossed the center line for an unknown reason and struck Nuebling’s vehicle head on, ISP reported.
Both drivers and a passenger in McIntosh’s vehicle, Beverly Laino, 76, of Oblong, were transported to St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital, Effingham, with non-life-threatening injuries.
McIntosh was charged with improper lane usage.
