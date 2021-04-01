TEUTOPOLIS — Teutopolis voters will choose a new village president and three members of the village board on Tuesday.
The current village president, Greg Hess, is stepping down after six years as a village trustee and eight years as the village president.
“I enjoyed working as the mayor,” Hess said. “It’s time to move on to a new chapter.”
There are two candidates hoping to replace Hess after his two terms as village president. They are:
- Scott Overbeck, 43, a security guard with G4S Solutions who is making his first run for public office.
- David Repking, 67, a retiree and former village trustee.
There are also five people running for three seats on the village board. Village Trustee John Mette is not seeking reelection.
The candidates for village board are:
- Leon Gobczynski, 67, an insurance agent who has previously served on the Teutopolis Unit 50 school board and the Effingham County Board as both a member and as its chairman.
- Angie Kroeger, 54, a preschool bus driver and co-owner of Pings Tavern in Teutopolis.
- Brian Meyer, a member of the Teutopolis Unit 50 school board who serves as its main representative to the regional agency that handles special education.
- Gregory Oseland, 56, a sales manager. Osleand is a current member of the board.
- David Tegeler, 58, who works at Midland States Bank in facilities maintenance. Tegeler is a current member of the board.
When asked about the issues facing the community, every candidate brought up the same thing: infrastructure.
“In my opinion the largest problem facing the village is its infrastructure is deteriorating at an alarming pace,” said Gobcyznski. “Replacing this infrastructure needs to be a priority and planned over a five- to 10-year period with priority given to the most pressing issues.”
Though candidates agree that the complex system of infrastructure needs attention, they don’t align on where to begin.
In a candidate questionnaire, Gobczynski listed several areas of infrastructure improvement as places to begin work, including roads, sidewalks and aging sewers.
“Infrastructure improvements are the most pressing issues for the village, i.e. replace our remaining aging cast iron water main throughout the village and to continue to upgrade water and sewer utilities,” said Osleand.
Tegeler said that storm water drainage, cleaning ditches, and replacing collapsed culverts were his priority on infrastructure.
“The most important issue with Teutopolis is the village’s sewer plant and I would be in favor of getting that up to par for the village residents,” said Kroeger.
For the two candidates for village president, infrastructure was also critical.
“Balancing growth with maintaining infrastructure needs and proposed growth are the most important things facing the new village president,” said Overbeck, who also said he hoped to implement and enhance preventative maintenance programs.
Repking wants to continue ongoing initiatives to replace the village’s aging cast iron water lines and expand sewer services to village residents who don’t already have access. He also said he hopes to begin “long-range planning” on replacing the village’s sewer lagoons.
Beyond infrastructure, the candidates also vary in their approach to the economy and businesses in Teutopolis.
Gregory Oseland said he would use all available means to grow the economy, but made special note of Teutopolis’ “community groups,” including Teutopolis Community for Progress, Wooden Shoe Development, and Teutopolis for Tomorrow.
“The best way we can help attract business and growth is through supporting developers for commercial projects and support our current businesses,” said Tegeler, who pointed to tax increment finance districts and grant funding as tools to that end.
Gobcyznski took a different tack, focusing instead on the regional aspects of economic development.
“Small businesses are the backbone of our economy and deserve a closer look to see how the village can help,” said Gobczynski. “To that end, I feel it is time to meet regularly with representatives from Effingham as the growth of both Teutopolis and Effingham are intertwined.”
Kroeger, in her responses to the candidate questionnaire, did not mention the economy.
Both of the candidates for village president, Repking and Overbeck, only briefly mentioned the economy in their responses.
“Growing the Teutopolis economy and attracting new businesses can be achieved by supporting current efforts to increase housing, drawing more residents and increasing demand for local businesses,” said Overbeck, who added he will continue the village’s work with Teutopolis for Tomorrow and the Effingham County Chamber of Commerce.
“To grow the economy, we need to look toward expanding the industrial areas, support and work with our local businesses to help them grow, and seek new businesses,” said Repking.
Meyer did not respond to requests for comment.
Election day is Tuesday, April 6, and early voting is available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday. More information about voting, including a specimen ballot and information about how to find your polling place, can be found at co.effingham.il.us/clerk-recorder/elections.
Read the candidates’ full responses to the questionnaire at effinghamdailynews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.