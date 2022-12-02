Ahead of the new year, one of Effingham’s TIF districts, TIF 1, has designated more than $7 million of the district’s tax increment financing funds for projects aimed to improve and redevelop the area.
Several projects aim to improve the district’s infrastructure while others aim to improve Unit 40 schools, with whom the city has an intergovernmental agreement.
The Effingham District 1 Joint Review Board recently heard an annual report of the district’s tax increment financing funds and updates regarding ongoing and upcoming projects.
Effingham Economic Development Director Todd Hull, alongside Effingham Economic Specialist Sasha Althoff, presented the TIF report and project updates to the board.
In a TIF district, tax revenue, primarily increased property tax revenue, is collected by the city and used to improve the TIF district from which the funds were collected. TIF funds can be used for a variety of projects.
According to Hull, at the beginning of the past fiscal year’s recording period for TIF 1, which includes most of the west side of the city, thefund had a little more than $2.7 million. Since then, more than $3.3 million has been deposited into the fund. The district has spent just over $2.3 million this year, leaving it with a TIF fund balance of $3,755,150.
Hull broke the district’s TIF fund expenditures into several categories of spending. He said $144,687 was spent on the rehabilitation, reconstruction, and renovation of the city’s infrastructure.
Representing the bulk of the district’s expenditures are several public works construction projects which came to a total cost of $1.235 million.
Hull’s report included an acknowledgment of the intergovernmental agreement between the city and Unit 40 schools. TIF funds were spent for the vocational training of Unit 40 staff as well as other improvements to Effingham Junior High School.
After summarizing the annual report, Hull provided updates on several of the district’s upcoming TIF funded projects. $7.2 million in TIF funds are currently designated for several projects that will cost a total of $6,793,795, leaving the city with a $3,486,804 deficit.
The projects update revealed that improving the city’s infrastructure remains a top priority. About $514,000 of the TIF funds are designated to pay for a new equipment shed and other improvements at the Effingham Water Treatment Plant.Another $305,000 is designated to pay for sewer maintenance on Maple Street.
Other infrastructure projects included in Hull’s report include resurfacing streets and sidewalks which will cost $123,000. According to Hull, other TIF districts in Effingham have also spend a significant portion of their funds on sidewalk improvement projects.
After Hull provided an annual update on the district’s various TIF projects, TIF 1 Joint Review Board Member Jim Niemann asked Hull and Althoff how much longer the board would need to remain active since all of its projects have already been designated.
“Once we spend all the moneys in the account, then we’ll close it down totally,” Hull said.
Although several projects will be completed in the near future, other longer term projects like the improvements being made to Fayette Avenue could take another two to three years to finish.
According to Hull, the improvement of Fayette Avenue is also one of the most expensive TIF 1 projects.
Despite the TIF fund’s nearly $3.5 million deficit, Hull said more funding is on the way as they have only received the first installment of the previous year’s tax revenue. Aside from those already designated, there will be no new TIF 1 projects.
“The TIF ended last year, but we’re receiving the funds this year for last year,” Hull said. “We haven’t received all of out funds yet.”
“The second distribution should be coming shortly,” Niemann said.
Also in its meeting, the board appointed several members. The board reappointed Russ Sehy to chairman and Mayor Mike Shutzbach to vice chairman. Also, Alex Steppe was reappointed to the board.
