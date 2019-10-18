An Indiana woman has been charged in connection with a suspicious package that was brought to Fifth Third Bank Thursday afternoon, according to Effingham police.
Authorities said Diana L. Keen, 58, of Elkhart, Indiana, was charged with disorderly conduct causing a false alarm, a Class 3 felony. She's being held in the Effingham County Jail, and her bond is set at $25,000, of which she would pay 10 percent to obtain her release.
At approximately 1:53 p.m. Thursday, Effingham police received a report of a suspicious woman at the bank. Authorities said Keen gave a package to a teller while acting suspiciously, and she subsequently left without identifying herself or doing business with the bank.
Due to the nature of Keen's behavior, Fifth Third Bank employees notified the police and evacuated the building. Officers observed Keen a few minutes later and detained her for questioning.
As a precaution, Effingham police blocked public access to the bank. Effingham police were assisted in the investigation by the Effingham County Sheriff's Department, Effingham Fire Department and the Secretary of State Police Bomb Squad.
Bomb technicians X-rayed the package before opening it, and a bomb K9 searched the area. No harmful materials were located, authorities said.
The location was reopened to the public at approximately 6 p.m.
Effingham Police Chief Jason McFarland said it was thanks to the quick action of the Fifth Third Bank employees and the teamwork of several agencies that the situation was resolved quickly.
“Employees immediately called police, which allowed our officers to locate the suspect within minutes of notification. Because of the serious, unique nature of the threat, additional resources were called in to assist in the investigation," McFarland said. "Excellent teamwork was displayed by all the agencies working together for the common goal of mitigating the situation and eliminating any potential harm to citizens. We are confident this individual was acting alone, and do not believe there are any additional threats to the community associated with this incident.”
Keen will next appear in court on Oct. 21 at 10 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.