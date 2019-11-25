EFFINGHAM — An Indiana man pleaded not guilty Monday to cannabis trafficking, a Class X felony, and possession of a weapon by a felon, a Class 3 felony.
Mark S. Hughes, 57, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, made his first appearance in Effingham County court this week with Public Defender Scott Schmidt.
According to Hughes’ grand jury indictment, he allegedly brought into Illinois more than 5,000 grams of cannabis for the purpose of delivering it in the state. The indictment also reported Hughes has a criminal history in Indiana, which prevents him from possessing a weapon; Hughes allegedly possessed a .45 caliber semi-automatic Glock pistol at the time of his arrest.
Hughes will next appear in court Dec. 9 at 10 a.m. He remains in custody at the Effingham County Jail on a $150,000 bond of which he would pay 10 percent to obtain his release.
