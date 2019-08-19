ALTAMONT — A program that would give students training experience with local businesses is being proposed at Altamont High School.
School board member Alan Shumaker recently informed fellow board members he attended a meeting about a new Indian Industries program proposed by industrial arts teacher Logan Hill. Shumaker said the meeting was to discuss how to structure an industrial arts program enabling students to get hands-on experience on equipment currently used by area employers.
The goal of the program would be to train students on certain pieces of equipment and computer software that would allow students to transition from school to employment after graduation.
Attending the meeting were representatives from Irwin Seating Company; Jeremy Ruffner, a CTEC instructor from Effingham; and local business people. Shumaker said art teacher Toni Niebrugge was also at the meeting, hoping to give her art students an opportunity to design products for Indian Industries projects with software they currently use in class that also drives the CNC system being proposed by Indian Industries.
Shumaker said the goal is to have the program ready for students to enroll starting fall 2020.
“Right now we are just trying to get it off the ground,” Shumaker said. “I was impressed with the response we are getting from different businesses. They are all behind us.”
Shumaker said Indian Industries would manufacture products to sell to offset the cost of the program.
Board member Dane Milleville asked Shumaker if students could get the opportunity to be involved with the business side of Indian Industries.
“Not only will it draw in students from industrial arts, it will draw students from chemistry and physics. It’s going to draw in students from family and consumer science, draw in students from business class and ag class.” said high school Principal Jerome Tkachuk. “You’re going to have kids coming in from all over the building.”
During the special school board meeting Aug. 12, Athletic Director Peggy Bueker proposed changing the Altamont Grade School colors from red and white to match the high school black and orange color scheme. Bueker said the board needed to decide whether to introduce the new colors gradually over a number of years or all at once.
After a lengthy discussion, the board decided the new school colors should be introduced all at one.
Board member Terry Wolff liked how the color change proposal would come at no additional cost. He said they are coming to a point in time when the gym wall would need to be painted anyway, so it would only be a paint color change. Wolff also noted the gym floors are scheduled to be refinished in three years.
“I think that it’s important for the community to know that if this goes through, the proposal isn’t going to immediately spend money to change the floor or everybody’s uniforms right away,” Wolff said. “The painting of the walls is going to happen whenever it is scheduled regardless of what color they decide to paint it.”
Bueker said team uniforms would eventually have to be replaced anyway.
Bueker said the change, if approved, would roll out with the 2022-23 school year.
School administrators gave the board updates.
Tkachuk said the high school is fully staffed.
The biggest change is to the schedule. The school day starts at 8 a.m., moving the dismissal time to 2:55 p.m. to allow kids who work at 4 p.m. plenty of time to get to work. That also allows sports teams to move their practice time up. Tkachuk said the early dismissal time would allow teachers to have an end-of-the-day collaboration.
Bueker told the board the junior high had two sports currently active: softball and baseball. Bueker said there were 18 girls on the softball team and 15 boys on the baseball team.
Bueker also gave the high school extracurricular report. The soccer team hosted a camp this summer and recently started its official practice, along with golf, volleyball, cross-country and baseball. Bueker said student council set the date for Homecoming on Saturday, Dec. 14, and the Homecoming game would be a boy’s basketball game vs. South Central on Friday, Dec. 13.
Altamont Grade School Principal Doug Hill said 429 students are enrolled at the school, but cautioned the number may change before a final report is made in September. Hill said they are searching for a physical education teacher.
Superintendent Dr. Steven Mayerhofer presented a tentative district budget for the 2019-20 school year.
“We are very fortunate and blessed to have a very balanced budget overall,” Mayerhofer said.
The tentative budget is broken down into nine expense categories, including transportation, fire prevention and safety, operations and maintenance and educational expenditures encompassing personnel salaries and benefits.
A majority of the tentative budget goes to educational expenses, estimated at about $5.8 million for the fiscal year that began July 1 and ends June 31, 2020. The total tentative budget is about $7.8 million.
Mayerhofer cautioned that the budget is tentative and could change during the year if there are unexpected expenses.
“Last year we had some AEDs (automated external defibrillators) go out and we didn’t expect that,” Mayerhofer said. “So, we had to make an amendment to the budget in spring to reflect purchasing those AEDs.”
Mayerhofer said at this time he sees no reason to levy more taxes.
The tentative budget is available for public inspection during regular business hours until the Sept. 9 school board meeting and public hearing on the budget at the Unit 10 office, located in the south end of Altamont Community High School building, 7 South Ewing St.
A public hearing and school board meeting is planned for Sept. 9 at 7 p.m. in the district board room at Altamont Community High School. The board plans to vote on adopting the final budget during that meeting.
Mayerhofer made a PowerPoint presentation to explain the Professional Learning Organization model, which started last year.
He told the board what enhancements would be made this year with the one-year Teacher Leader Problems of Practice grant of $75,000 the school district received from the Illinois State Board of Education.
Mayerhofer reviewed the timeline of the plan for the upcoming school year and mentioned the collaboration the district would be making with the Calumet School District.
“We are really excited about the grant,” Mayerhofer said.
