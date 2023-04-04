Incumbents Larry Micenheimer, Henry J. Stephens, Mervin D. Gillenwater and Libby Moeller were reelected to four open seats on the Effingham City Council on Tuesday, according to unofficial results.
Challengers Donald J. Althoff and Dustin L. Brown were out of the running in fifth and sixth place.
Micenheimer won 19.76% of the votes; Gillenwater, 18.41%; Moeller, 18.14%; and Stephens, 18.08%.
Althoff had 13.7% and Brown, 11.91%.
Micenheimer, 71, is a retired teacher/coach, currently a Unit 40 bus driver and Koerner Distributor Merchandiser.
“Effingham is facing a severe housing shortage,” Micenheimer said during the campaign. “Local employers are losing job candidates because of a lack of housing.”
Stephens, 70, is retired. He served eight years as City Commissioner, 19 years as City Attorney, and was a Lake Land College Trustee.
“We need to continue to reduce the differential between property taxes paid by city residents vs. non-city residents,” Stephens said during the campaign.
Gillenwater, 73, is a retired Illinois State Police lieutenant. He served 12 years as Effingham Commissioner and four years as Effingham Mayor.
“At any one time, there may be one or more issues,” Gillenwater said during the campaign. “The three which seem to be cyclical are lack of employment, lack of employees to fill those jobs and adequate housing for the employees.”
Moeller, 44, is a Training Manager for Illinois CASA. Her experience includes Effingham City Council, Plan Commission City of Effingham and Zoning Board of Appeals.
“I personally want more input from the community. I always want to hear more and I’d like to help younger individuals plug into the conversations,” she said.
Park District Board
Russ Sehy and Matt Dasenbrock appeared to win two open seats on the Effingham Park District Board, according to unofficial results. David Dust finished third.
Sehy, 52, has served on the district park board since his election in 2011 and has been the president of the board for the past four years. He graduated from Lake Land College, where he earned an associate degree in Liberal Studies. He is a merchandiser at Breakthru Beverage, a liquor company.
Dasenbrock, 35, works at Dieterich Bank in Effingham, where he is the vice president of lending. He earned a bachelor’s degree in business marketing and master’s degree in business administration from Eastern Illinois University.
