Effingham High School Graduation will take place on Sunday, May 23 at 2 p.m. in the school's main gymnasium.
The main gym doors will open at 1 p.m. Each graduate will be allowed four guests. Graduates will be given tickets for their guests during graduation practice on May 20.
Entry to the event will be by a ticket or proof of a complete COVID-19 vaccination (immunization card and picture identification). The last vaccination must have been 14 days prior to the event.
The ceremony will be live streamed through the district's YouTube channel.
Every guest and student will be required to wear a mask. Those attending are advised to bring their own as the school will not be able to provide masks to guests.
