The state announced this week that Altamont and St. Elmo are each receiving $550,000 grants to improve infrastructure.
THe communities are among 34 downstate recipients of the Community Development Block Grants administered by the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO). A total of $18 million was distributed, and the maximum grant award was $550,000.
St. Elmo got the news about the grant on Monday. The $550,000 grant will be applied toward phase two of an ongoing water main replacement project, according to Mayor Ernie Myers. Myers said they received a DCEO community block grant two years ago for phase one of the water main replacement project that covered $500,000 of the cost.
“This is for our main street water project. We did the west end two years ago and we applied for another grant and that will cover the project from Walnut Street to the railroad track,” Myers said.
“The engineer’s estimate on this project is $530,000 we should have enough money if we kick in a little bit,” Myers said.
He said the difference of $530,000 and $550,000 would include administrative costs and engineering for the project. He said the project replaces old cast iron pipes that are currently underground.
“The problem with that is calcium builds up on the inside of the pipes. You start out with a four inch line and end up with a 2 ½ inch line,” Myers said. “It cuts down on your water flow and pressure.”
“We just need to get rid of these old cast iron pipes,” Myers said.
Myers said the application was drawn up by Luke Eastin, representing South Central Illinois Regional Planning. He said an engineering plan was developed by Milano and Grunloh Engineers of Effingham.
Myers said in addition to the water main project they wrapped 2,000 feet of sewer line last year and hope to complete 3,000 feet this year.
However, as of Tuesday there will be a new Mayor in St. Elmo starting in May. Myers lost in his bid for mayor by nine votes to Kimberly Baron.
“I just hope the new mayor continues to work on these projects,” Myers said.
Myers is credited during his time in office for bringing to St. Elmo a 755,000 square foot warehouse, along with an expansion to Pinnacle that is now Conagra Foods.
“I think we got a few things accomplished since I’ve been in,” Myers added.
“I just hope we can keep applying for grants and getting them because the infrastructure of these small towns are in sorry shape,” Myers said.
Altamont’s grant is targeted for a sewer replacement project in the city’s northeast section of town, replacing approximately 5,500 linear feet of eight inch PVC sanitary sewer line.
Altamont passed over for the block grant in 2019 and decided to add a sewer pipe exploration video to last year’s application for the grant. The idea to add a video to the application was a recommendation made in March of last year from Nick Burrus, P.E. now assistant Effingham County engineer, who was working for Milano and Gruhloh Engineers of Effingham at the time. This was after Altamont found out they didn’t receive the 2019 grant in January of last year.
City of Altamont Clerk and Treasurer Sarah Stephen was pleased with the news of the grant.
“I think it’s wonderful we got the grant,” Stephen said. “Any time you can make improvements to your infrastructure is good for the city.”
The Altamont City Council approved a payment to Visu-Sever for the amount of $10,200 in September for a video of the sewer line to submit with the DCEO CDBG block grant application.
During a Altamont City Council meeting in September, Luke Eastin of South Central Illinois Regional Planning and Development Commission said the estimated construction cost for the sewer line replacement is $520,000, leaving the remainder of the $550,000 for engineering and administration costs.
Mayor Jason Rippetoe said during the September meeting said there was one major reason the project needed to be completed.
“Infiltration to me is the biggest issue we have,” Rippetoe said. “Anytime we get ground water and rain water in our system, that’s costing us money.”
“Every community deserves clean water and reliable sewer service, and I’m proud to advance that right for over 113,000 Illinois residents in 34 downstate and rural community areas,” Governor J.B. Pritzker said in a press release. “The 2020 Public Infrastructure grants program will empower cities and towns across the state to improve the quality of life for their residents, invest in community, create jobs, and lay the groundwork for even more revitalization down the road.
Pritzker said, “As we look to shape an even stronger post-pandemic economy, it’s essential that we do so in a way that uplifts the whole state, across every zip code, and this $18 million infrastructure investment does right by that mission.”
According to the governor’s press release, Public infrastructure grants are designed to provide communities with funding to improve public infrastructure and eliminate conditions detrimental to public health, safety, and public welfare. Eligible uses of funding include repairs and system upgrades for water/sewer lines, as well as new and reconstruction projects including sewer treatment systems, pump stations, and more.
