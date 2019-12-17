EFFINGHAM — On the eve of a historic vote, people gathered in downtown Effingham Tuesday, both for and against impeaching the president.
Donald Trump supporters stood on the south corner of Fourth and Jefferson streets while a group of impeachment supporters walked around the sidewalk of the Effingham County Museum.
Chants of “four more years” and “drain the swamp” from the Donald Trump supporters coincided with “lock him up” and “no more years” from the opposing group.
Local Democrat Bill Passalacqua spearheaded Tuesday’s demonstration supporting impeachment. He said it was just one of hundreds being held across the country leading up to the scheduled impeachment vote Wednesday in the House.
“Some people asked me if I wanted to do it and I said ‘sure,’ so I put something on Facebook,” Passalacqua said.
Once local Trump supporters heard about the demonstration, they made phone calls and organized a demonstration of their own.
“We made a few phone calls and got people out here,” Tom Borries said.
“This is an impeachment looking for a crime,” Borries said. “They still don’t have a crime, but it’s so close to the election they are going with what they’ve got.”
Dave Seiler, Democratic candidate for state representative for the 107 district, marched with impeachment supporters.
“Tomorrow is the impeachment vote and there are 500 of these around the country,” Seiler said. “And so we wanted to participate in the one in Effingham.”
“The is a significant number of people that believe this is a serious situation and a threat to our democracy, and we need to hold the president accountable.” Seiler said.
Randy Grubaugh of Effingham braved the cold weather to support the president.
“I just like the polices he has about bringing jobs back to America,” Grubaugh said.
Margi Gaither, mother of Democratic candidate Kevin Gaither who is running for the 15th District U.S. House seat held currently by John Shimkus, marched with impeachment supporters.
“When truth is the first victim, democracy suffers,” Margi Gaither said.
Donald Trump supporter Julie Poe came to cheer on the president.
“I just absolutely love the fact he has the backbone to stand up to the third world countries,” Poe said. “He takes care of America and has brought so many jobs. The unemployment rate is down.”
“He’s just amazing,” Poe said. “And I just want to keep him in office. If it was possible, we would keep him in office forever. But unfortunately it isn’t.
