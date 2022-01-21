ImpactLife, American Red Cross experiencing blood shortage

Area blood banks are seeing a shortage in blood supply and are urgently seeking donors.
Kirby Winn, manager of public relations for ImpactLife, a blood provider serving 126 hospitals in Illinois including HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital, Wisconsin, Missouri and Iowa, said their weekly goal of 3,600 donations has fallen short to 2,400 – 2,800 donations per week.
“COVID-19 is a big part of why we are not seeing as many donations,” Winn said. “We also loose donations from all of the busyness of the holidays, travel and extra things people do during the holidays and after the start of the year we have to recover from that. So, we are recovering from a time more and more people may be sick.”
He said in addition to loosing donations due to people sick from COVID-19, ImpactLife sees a reduction in donations this time of year due to the cold and flu season.
“With a larger percentage of our donor base not feeling well they are not coming into giving blood the days they are sick,” he said. “It makes a challenging environment to recover and have a strong blood collections.”
Winn said the winter weather such as snow and ice also have a big impact on the amount of blood donations.
“We do have requirement that everybody who gives blood must wear a mask. That’s for our staff and donors as well,” Winn said. “If someone is actively not feeling well and symptomatic due to COVID-19 we do not want those folks coming to give blood.
He said they ask positive COVID-19 patients not to donate until 10 days after they have their last COVID-19 symptom(s).
He said since the pandemic donors have to make appointments to give blood to limit the number of people in a blood collection facility at one time to adhere to social distancing requirements. Winn said currently blood products and types are less than 3-day supply. He said ImpactLife likes to keep a 5 to 7 day supply in their inventory.
ImpactLife has a blood donation center in Mattoon at the Cross County Mall. That facility is open Monday and Wednesday from Noon to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Their phone number is (800) 747-5401.
HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital will host several blood drives with ImpactLife throughout the year, including:
Tuesday, Feb.8 – 12:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m.
Tuesday, March 8 – 7:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Tuesday, April 12 – 12:30p.m.-5:30 p.m.
Tuesday, May 10 – 7:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Tuesday, June 14 – 12:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m.
Tuesday, July 12 – 7:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
The American Red Cross is also facing a nation-wide blood shortage. Red Cross officials said that over the next month, 74% of donation appointments remain unfilled.
Locally, American Red Cross Effingham Account Manager I of Donor Recruitment Tara Field said they are seeing fewer blood donations.
“We’ve seeing a 10 percent decline in the number of people donating,” Field said.
She said normally they like to have a 5-day supply on the shelf at the hospital and currently only have a half-day supply.
“Type “O” Positive is the most transferred blood type,” Field said. “Type “O” Negative is the most universal blood type emergency room personnel reach for when there is no time to determine the specific blood type and why it’s the most serious because anybody can take it.”
Potential donors are urged to call 1-800-RED-CROSS or redcrossblood.org to make an appointment for any of the blood drives listed below.
“Appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins are welcome at the mobile drives,” Field said.
A Red Cross mobile blood drive is scheduled on Monday, Jan. 24 at the Mason Christian Church from 1 to 5 p.m.; Effingham Event Center, 1501 West Fayette Avenue, Tuesday, Jan. 25 from 1 to 5 p.m. sponsored by the Effingham Daily News and a Red Cross Blood drive Thursday, Feb. 3 between 2:30 and 6 p.m. at the Stewardson-Strasburg High School cafeteria sponsored by Alexis Agney.
Additional Red Cross mobile blood drives include:
Feb 10 Dieterich High School hours – 2-6 p.m.
Feb 23 Altamont High School hours – 8:15 a.m.-2 p.m.
Feb 24 Effingham Event Center hours – 1-5 p.m.
March 8 Teutopolis Banquet Hall hours – 12:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m.
March 28 Mason Christian Church hours – 1-5 p.m.
March 29 Effingham Event Center hours – 1-5 p.m.
April 8 Workman Sports Complex hours – 12-5 p.m.
April 19 Dieterich High School hours – 2-6 p.m.
April 27 Effingham Event Center hours – 1-5 p.m.
May 3 Teutopolis Banquet Hall hours – 12:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m.
May 6 The Equity, Effingham hours – 9 a.m-2 p.m.
May 10 Altamont High School hours – 8:15 a.m.-2 p.m.
May 23 First Baptist Church, Effingham hours Noon-5 p.m.
May 24 Effingham Event Center hours – 1-5 p.m.
June 6 Mason Christian Church hours – 1-5 p.m.
June 16 Teutopolis Banquet Hall hours – 12:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m.
June 28 Effingham Event Center hours – 1-5 p.m.
An American Red Cross Donation Center located at 603 Eden Avenue, Effingham, takes weekly donations of whole blood and platelets on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 7:10 p.m. and on Saturday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Appointments are necessary at the Effingham donation center by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS or signing up through their website: redcrossblood.org
In honor of National Blood Donor Month, the American Red Cross and the National Football League have partnered with a goal to bridge the blood shortage gap. Donors giving blood, platelets and plasma during the month of January are entered to win a getaway to Super Bowl LVI to be held at SoFI Stadium in Inglewood, California, a suburb of Los Angeles. Donors will also be automatically entered for an opportunity to win a home theater package and $500 e-gift card. Terms apply; visit redcrossblood.org/superbowl for more details.
