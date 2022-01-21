ImpactLife, American Red Cross experiencing blood shortage

Tiffany Spiker with the American Red Cross of Effingham prepares to take blood from Illinois State Police District 12 Master Sgt. Bruce Waggoner in this September 2021 file photo. Waggoner was participating in the Battle of the Badges blood drive between police, firefighters and first responders in Effingham County. The next Red Cross mobile blood drive in Effingham is Tuesday, Jan. 25 from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Effingham Event Center sponsored by the Effingham Daily News.