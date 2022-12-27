A lot of Illinois households are toasting the holidays with wines produced in the state. With the wine industry growing, some are calling for the state to reduce the wine manufacturing fee.
Lisa Ellis, director of the Illinois Grape Growers and Vintners Alliance, said Illinois produced more than a million gallons of wine in 2022.
“Most of our producers are small operations,” Ellis told The Center Square. “Family-run small businesses produce boutique, hand-crafted wines.”
Before the pandemic, the yearly tax on Illinois wine manufactures was $750. In 2020, the fee went up to $1,250, an increase that is a hardship for the majority of small operations in Illinois, Ellis said.
“Compare that with Missouri, where the wine manufacturer's fee is capped at $300,” Ellis said.
Ellis and the Illinois wine manufacturers went to the state legislature for relief. Illinois Senate Bill 1001 was designed to reduce the wine manufacturers' fee back to the pre-2020 amount of $750. The Illinois Senate passed the fee reduction bill unanimously last spring. But the sponsors ran out of time to get the House to act on the measure.
Ellis is hoping that the House will finally act on the proposal during the lame duck session of the legislature in early January.
“This year has been tough for a lot of our members,” Ellis said. “As small businesses, they are still dealing with the pandemic fallout but there are no more benefits out there to help.”
Growing the wine-producing business in Illinois is a boon for local communities that depend on the jobs and the tax revenue that wineries provide, Ellis said. Tasting rooms and winery tours are an important component of agritourism in Illinois.
“From Chicago to Carbondale, wine growers and winemakers are tourism generators,” Ellis said.
The IGGVA has just implemented two critical surveys for growers and vintners on its website Illinois Wine to demonstrate the widespread nature of the wine industry throughout the state. The last time an audit of the Illinois wine industry was done was in 2011, Ellis said.
“Data collection is crucial to show how much winemaking has grown in popularity and production in Illinois in the past decade,” she said.
