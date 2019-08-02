Illinois to offer Cardinals license plate to aid schools

This artwork provided by the Illinois Secretary of State's office released Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019 shows the new Illinois St. Louis Cardinals license plate. Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White says the plate featuring the St. Louis Cardinals "Birds on Bat" logo will be available for purchase after Labor Day in support of public schools. The license plate was unveiled Thursday by White at Busch Stadium prior to the Cardinals home game against the Chicago Cubs. (Illinois Secretary of State via AP) .