SPRINGFIELD – Gov. JB Pritzker announced Friday that more than a million people in Illinois have now been tested for COVID-19, or nearly 8 percent of the state’s population.
“This milestone is the result of the incredible work of so many people behind the scenes in state government, in our National Guard, in our public and private hospital and health care systems all around the state – people who were willing to battle it out to build out a testing infrastructure that is accurate, efficient, and accessible,” Pritzker said in a statement. “And we’re still building – but I’m very proud to be one of the earliest states to hit this landmark.”
Illinois has opened 11 community-based testing sites where anyone can get tested at no cost, regardless of symptoms. No appointment, doctor referral or insurance is required. Those sites have the capacity to test 6,000 people per day. The sites are located in Aurora, the Auburn/Gresham/Chatham area of Chicago, the Harwood Heights area of Chicago, Bloomington, Champaign, East St. Louis, Peoria, Rockford, Rolling Meadows, South Holland and Waukegan. There are also 279 other public sites where Illinoisans can access tests. They can be found at dph.illinois.gov/testing.
