Justice David K. Overstreet and the Supreme Court of Illinois have announced the appointment of Bryan Kibler as Resident Circuit Court Judge of Effingham County, in the Fourth Judicial Circuit.
Kibler is being appointed to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Kimberly G. Koester on Dec. 30, 2020. The appointment takes effect on Aug. 22, 2022, and will conclude on Dec. 5, 2022. Kibler is running unopposed for the position in the November general election.
“I welcome Mr. Kibler to the judiciary as he takes the next step as resident circuit judge of Effingham County,” Overstreet said. “His extensive experience as state’s attorney and in private practice have prepared him well for this new role.”
Kibler has served as the Effingham County State’s Attorney since 2012, winning election three times and handling thousands of felony, misdemeanor and traffic matters per year. He has also served as Jasper County Public Defender and spent nearly 10 years in private practice, including time as a solo practitioner as well as at Hennessy & Roach, P.C., and Hepler Broom, LLC.
Kibler earned his Bachelor of Arts, magna cum laude, from Northern Illinois University and earned his Juris Doctor from the Southern Illinois University School of Law. His affiliations include the Illinois State’s Attorney’s Association and the Effingham County Bar Association, of which he is a past president. From 2014 to 2020, he served on the board of the Illinois Criminal Justice Information Authority.
The Fourth Judicial Circuit includes Christian, Clay, Clinton, Effingham, Fayette, Jasper, Marion, Montgomery and Shelby counties.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.