CHICAGO — Illinois reported more than 4,000 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 24 deaths, health officials said Sunday.
Labs reported 72,097 tests over 24 hours with 4,062 positive cases.
Since the pandemic, there have been 9,505 deaths in Illinois among 374,256 positive cases.
The data comes after the state’s one-day record for new confirmed cases. Illinois health officials on Saturday added 6,161 individual cases to the state total.
The daily count of new confirmed cases can vary from one day to the next, but Illinois officials have warned in recent days that results show the state is experiencing a second surge of the virus.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker and other officials have pleaded with people to wear face coverings and take other precautions while the state and the city of Chicago reinstated some economic restrictions in hopes of limiting the virus’ spread in some areas.
Illinois has dramatically increased the number of tests collected across the state since the spring. Saturday’s report included 83,517 test results, for instance.
But authorities remain concerned about a steady increase in the percentage of positive results among those results. On Saturday, the state reported that 6.1% of test results have been positive during the past seven days — up from 5.2% a week ago.
On Friday, the Effingham County Health Department reported 12 new positive cases, ranging in age from younger than 10 to 70s.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.