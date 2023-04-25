The Illinois National Guard marks its 300th anniversary this year, and Effingham has long been part of that history.
The current National Guard armory has been here since 1958, but the story of the National Guard in Effingham stretches to much earlier. Effingham County contributed militia companies to the Black Hawk War in 1832, and later to the Mexican War, Civil War and Spanish-American War, according to an Illinois National Guard historian.
The first permanent National Guard unit in Effingham was established in 1947. Following World War II, the Illinois National Guard assigned Company F 130th Infantry to Effingham.
In 1968, the Illinois National Guard redesignated the unit Company B, Second Battalion, 130th infantry, also known as “Bravo Company.”
The 130th Infantry is Illinois’ oldest unit, dating to the War of 1812, when it was a militia.
“Their federal recognition on paper goes back to 1809,” said Illinois National Guard Command Historian Adriana Schroeder.
During the First and Second World Wars, the Illinois Reserve Militia was stationed in Effingham to supplement National Guard soldiers.
“The Illinois Reserve Militia was established to basically put a body of soldiers in place (during those wars) because if you’ve got the whole guard gone or the majority of the guard gone, there’s nobody here for tornadoes, fires, floods,” Schroeder said.
During this time, the Illinois Reserve Militia stationed in Effingham reported to flood duty twice at the Mississippi River, once in 1943 and again in 1944, according to Schroeder.
Prior to National Guard armory’s construction in 1958, the National Guard used a roller rink and dance hall on North Fourth Street to meet and train recruits.
Years later a local theater called the Odeon Theatre, which was located on South Banker Street, was used by the Illinois National Guard for several years until the construction of the armory.
The National Guard has long had a close relationship with the Effingham area. The armory has been used by FISH, the Rotary Club and the Lions Club for a number of events, including fundraisers.
However, Schroeder said over the years community use of National Guard armories have been somewhat limited.
“A little bit of that armory loaning out to the community pulled back a little bit after 9/11,” she said.
In 2008 and 2009, Effingham-based members of the National Guard, along with several other units from Illinois, deployed to Afghanistan.
“That was literally the largest deployment for the guard of mass soldiers all at once since World War II,” Schroeder said.
More recently, according to Effingham National Guard Sgt. First Class Ben Sams, soldiers from the unit were deployed in January of 2020 to Kuwait and Bahrain, where they conducted “Operation Spartan Shield.”
“I was actually a stay-behind, because we still had guys going back to basic training,” Sams said. “The deployment was to support military allies in the Middle East.
“As we continue those missions year in and year out, that requires a lot of soldiers and the National Guard has been relied upon to help fill those roles.”
Sams joined the Effingham National Guard in 1998 and has been serving as a non-commissioned officer at the armory since 2014.
“I take care of all of the administrative functions,” Sams said. “I am the head full-time guy here, so I also manage the full-time staff that’s here as well.”
Sams said he’s glad to be part of an organization that has lasted for three centuries and explained that some don’t seem to realize the full extent of the National Guard’s operations and the role it plays in the United States military.
“It’s amazing to be part of an organization that’s lasted that long,” Sams said.
Despite its various deployments over the years, Sams said that maintaining a “community presence” is still a significant part of what Bravo Company does.
In fact, a number of soldiers from the unit were deployed to New Orleans in 2005 in response to Hurricane Katrina, which devastated the area.
Over the years, the National Guard has taken Sams across the world to places such as Iraq, Germany, Ukraine, Singapore and Bulgaria.
“Those are all countries that the military has actually sent me to either train with peers or do information exchanges,” he said.
Some may be surprised to learn just how far the international reach and influence of the National Guard truly is, especially in a post 9/11 world.
“It’s really an interesting time for the National Guard,” Sams said.
