U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Illinois, a combat veteran and member of the U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee, issued the following statement on Wednesday after Russia escalated its invasion of Ukraine:
“The human suffering caused – and any blood spilled – as a result of this unjustified and unjustifiable attack on Ukraine’s sovereign territory are solely on Vladimir Putin’s hands. Our nation, our NATO allies and all countries who value human rights, sovereignty and the rule of law must hold him and his cronies fully, painfully and immediately accountable.
“Vladimir Putin’s unprovoked and inexcusable escalation of this violent invasion will succeed in only one thing: uniting the free world against Russia’s autocratic regime in support of Ukraine’s territorial sovereignty, its people and its right to self-governance.”
U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Illinois, was also harshly critical of Putin.
“Let me be clear: Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine’s sovereign land is a dire threat to the established international order and must be resolutely deterred,” Durbin said in a statement. “Ukraine and our NATO allies facing ongoing Russian belligerence have strong bipartisan, bicameral support in the U.S. Congress. As someone who has strong ties to the region, my prayers are with the Ukrainian people and all of Eastern Europe.”
U.S. Rep. Mary Miller, R-Oakland, criticized President Joe Biden, mentioning Putin only in passing.
"Americans miss the 'Peace Through Strength' and energy independence that were achieved during the Trump Administration,” Miller said in a statement. “President Biden's disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan and dismantling of US energy production have severely weakened our national security.
“Biden and the Democrats' open border policies allowed more than 2,000 Russian nationals to cross our southern border, and our border is still open while Putin issues threats to our homeland.
“Gas prices are about to skyrocket even higher, and the American people will suffer because of the Green New Deal policies pushed by radical leftists in Congress. None of this would be happening if President Trump was still in the White House. I will continue to pray that God watches over the people of Ukraine."
Gov. J.B. Pritzker also offered prayer – and resolve.
“We stand together in prayer for the people of Ukraine and united in our resolve against the tyranny of a Russian autocrat determined to undermine democracy and threaten peace on the European continent,” he said.
