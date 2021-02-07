The Illinois Department of Public Health on Sunday reported 2,060 new and probable cases of the coronavirus in Illinois, bringing the state total to 1,146,341 cases. Also, 48 new deaths were reported.
The Effingham County Health Department announced Friday the COVID-related deaths of a man in his 70s and a man in his 80s plus five new cases.
As of Sunday, 19,633 Illinois residents have died after being diagnosed with COVID-19.
As of Saturday night, 2,188 Illinois residents were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 507 patients were in the ICU and 245 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Jan. 31 through Saturday is 4.1%. On Saturday, the positivity rate was reported at 4.2%. Illinois Region 6 seven-day test positivity was 3.6% through Feb. 4, while Effingham County was 3.3% for the same period.
