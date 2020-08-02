NEWTON — The Illinois Department of Transportation (District 7) is coordinating with Indiana Railroad on a project to improve the railroad crossing on IL Rt. 130 (Van Buren St.) in Newton. The project is tentatively scheduled for Aug. 8 – 14.
Indiana Railroad will be upgrading the crossing along with new approach pavement. During construction, Van Buren St. (IL 130) will be closed to all traffic at the crossing. A detour is planned utilizing city streets.
Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.
For IDOT District 7 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict7 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.
