The Illinois Emergency Management Agency was informed at approximately 11:20 a.m. Tuesday about a loud noise and shaking felt by residents in central Illinois, according to a press release.
IEMA said the reports kicked off an immediate collaboration between state, federal and local officials to identify the source and damages it might have caused.
Emergency officials in Effingham County said they did not receive any reports about the disturbance. News reports and social media suggested it was heard and felt in the Springfield area.
The cause of the noise and shaking was determined to be a F-15 fighter jet in airspace above Central Illinois course corrected causing a sonic boom according to the IEMA. They said when the aircraft broke the sound barrier the pressure wave caused by the course correction created an audible noise and shaking in central Illinois.
IEMA said so far they have not received any reports of damage from the sonic boom.
