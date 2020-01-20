Illinois State Police District 12 reported an Illinois Department of Transportation worker was injured at 6:36 p.m. Friday while putting flares on northbound Interstate 57 at milepost 144, about a mile south of Edgewood, to warn motorists of a crash ahead.
The injury occurred when a 2010 Ford driven by Joseph Grauenke, 64, of Sheboygan Falls, Wisconsin, came over the hill/bridge at milepost 144, hit a slick area, and lost control, veering off the roadway to the right. According to police, Denton saw the Ford lose control, ran and jumped over the guardrail, but the vehicle struck his legs and the guardrail.
Denton received minor injuries. Grauenke was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.